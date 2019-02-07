Man injured after Virginia Beach apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Virginia Beach Thursday.

The fire occurred in the 4600 block of Blackfriars Court. One man was pulled from the apartment’s second story, but no other injuries were reported.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the fire and smoke was so intense that firefighters had to enter the apartment through the balcony.

The Brickell Academy PTA said on Twitter that due to smoke from the fire, all after-school activities were cancelled.

There is no information as to the fire’s cause.