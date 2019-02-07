ODU men’s hoops team erases 13-point deficit, remains in 1st place with road win at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (19-and-6, 9-and-3 C-USA) erased a 13-point first half deficit to defeat UAB (14-and-10, 6-and-5 C-USA) by a 70-59 score on Thursday night at Bartow Arena. The Monarchs outscored the Blazers 42-24 in the second half. Thursday night marked the fifth time that ODU has overcome a double-digit deficit and claimed victory this season. With the win, the Monarchs remain in sole possession of first place in the Conference USA standings.

Old Dominion has now won three straight, eight of its last nine and 17 of its last 20 games.

B.J. Stith (six rebounds) and Ahmad Caver (three assists) paced ODU with 21 points each, respectively. Dajour Dickens went for 12 points, nine rebounds (tied his career-high) and three blocks.

The Monarchs defense held UAB to 24.0% (6-25) shooting from three-point range for the game and 29.0% (9-31) shooting from the floor in the second half. ODU’s bench outscored the Blazers’ 18-6 for the contest. Old Dominion shot 63.6% (7-11) from deep and 59.1% (13-22) from the floor in the second half. The ballgame experienced five ties and four lead changes.

ODU opened the second half on a 15-8 run, tying the contest at 43-43 at the 14:31 mark. Two consecutive Stith three-pointers, followed by Caver drilling from deep, gave Old Dominion a 53-45 lead with 10:19 to play. A Stith baby hook gave the Monarchs their largest lead, 61-49, with 5:46 remaining in regulation.

With 50 seconds to play, the Blazers pulled within five, 64-59; however, ODU would seal the deal at the charity stripe, connecting on all six attempted free-throws to claim an 11-point victory in Birmingham on Thursday night.

In a first half that the Monarchs trailed by as many as 13 (30-17, 5:02), the Blazers would claim a seven point advantage at halftime, 35-28. Dickens paced Old Dominion with eight points in the opening 20 minutes.

Old Dominion will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET, when the Monarchs take on Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro. Saturday night’s game will air on Stadium.

FREE STREAM LINK for Saturday’s contest at Middle Tennessee.