Newport News names new fire chief

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The city manager for Newport News, Cindy Rohlf, announced Thursday that Jeffrey S. Johnson will be the city’s new fire chief.

Johnson currently serves as fire chief for Salinas, California, and upon taking the position in Newport News, he will be responsible for 11 stations, a staff of 380 and an annual operating budget of more than $34 million.

He began his EMS career in 1988 with the Grandview Fire Department in Missouri as a firefighter and paramedic. He moved to the Kansas City Fire Department in Missouri, and progressed through the ranks from firefighter to deputy fire chief before being named Salinas, California’s fire chief.

Johnson has served as an adjunct college instructor in disaster management and fire science, and has authored several publications for industry organizations.

He will begin his new position on February 25.

Previous Newport News Fire Chief Robert Alley III announced his retirement in January 2019, and his official last day will be March 31.