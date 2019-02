HAMPTON, Va. – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the 900 block of Langley Avenue Thursday night.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers investigating a shooting that has occurred in the 900 block of Langley Avenue. 1 adult male victim transported to local hospital with life threatening injuries. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) February 8, 2019

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 3 for updates.