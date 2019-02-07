Fox tests positive for rabies virus in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula Health District announced Thursday that a red fox found in the 200 block of Woodhaven Road in Newport News tested positive for the rabies virus.

According to the Peninsula Health District, rabies has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s, and while it is fatal it can be prevented.

The District offered these tips to prevent rabies exposure:

Vaccinate your pets. Report all exposures to animals (such as bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department. Enjoy wildlife from a distance, and don’t feed or encourage wild animals to visit your premises. Do not feed your pets outside or leave your trash uncovered.

The Peninsula Health District’s local office of environmental health services will be contacting immediate neighbors in the Woodhaven Road area. Anyone with information regarding exposure to the fox, including exposure of pets to the fox, is asked to contact the office at (757) 594-7340.