× First Warning Forecast: Highs in the low 70s early, falling temperatures later

Expect clearing skies overnight as the front that has been stalled across the region lifts northward. We could see some patchy fog mainly north. Temperatures will range overnight in the mid 40s to low 50s on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore to the low 60s everywhere else. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

A mild end to the work week. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies to start. May have to deal with a little bit of patchy fog. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. We will reach our highs in the low 70s early in the day. Temperatures will plummet behind a strong cold front. Expect temperatures to fall into the 50s by the afternoon. Winds will switch to the northwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. Rain chances will remain low. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. A frigid night in store as temperatures dip into the 20s and 30s.

High pressure will build in for the weekend and we’ll be back to winter-like temperatures. Temperatures will warm to near 40 on Saturday, which is well below normal for this time of year. It will feel like the 20s and 30s though with the wind. Expect sunshine throughout the day. Another frigid night on tap with lows dipping into the 20s. A little closer to normal Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will approach Sunday night. It won’t be as cold, with lows in the upper 30s.

Tracking a wet stretch of weather to start the work week with highs in the upper 40s. Milder, but still rainy Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. Looks like we’ll dry out just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.