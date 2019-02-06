× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even warmer temperatures moving in… We will climb into the 60s again today, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. More clouds will mix in today, but rain chances will stay slim for most of the day. A few showers will move through tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will only fall into the 50s overnight.

Highs will reach the mid 70s tomorrow, near record numbers. We will see a mix of clouds again tomorrow with a stray shower possible. South to SW winds will kick up tomorrow. Highs will return to the 70s on Friday, before a cold front moves in. Showers are expected Friday late afternoon to evening as the front moves through. Much colder air moves in behind the front.

It’s back to February reality this weekend. Highs will fall into the low 40s on Saturday, a 30 degree cool down. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with slim rain chances. Highs will be near normal on Sunday in the upper 40s.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 6th

1980 Winter Storm: 20″ snow Virginia Beach, 12″ Norfolk, 6″ Williamsburg

2010 Winter Storm: 7-11” from Richmond to Salisbury, 1-4” Tidewater

