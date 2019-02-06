Virginia ranks 49 with some of the lowest break-ins of any state in U.S.

Lt. Gov. Fairfax admits to “consensual encounter” with accuser in statement
February 6, 2019

Data shows that Virginia has some of the lowest break-in rates in the country!

new study found that Virginia ranks 49 out of 51 with the most break-ins of any state in America with 218 per 100,000 people.

SafeHome.org, a reliable resource for reviewing home security systems, released The States With The Most Break-Ins using the latest annual data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Here were some interesting facts that the study found on a national level:

  • 1.4 million burglaries in 2017 cost victims $3.4 billion
  • Against conventional wisdom, New York had the fewest with 176.3 burglaries per 100,000.
  • Top 5: New Mexico, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas
  • Bottom 5: Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, New Hampshire and New York
  • More than 9 in 10 reported break-ins took place in major metro areas or smaller cities.
  • 44.9% of burglaries happened in the South; 26.3 in the West; 19.6 in the Midwest; and 9.1% in the Northeast.  Large populations and warm weather in the south contribute to this disparity.
  • Top 5 were all in central or mountain time zones
  • Only 2 of the top 10 states were in the eastern time zone
  • The 7 metro areas with the highest rates were all in Arkansas or Louisiana
  • The Good News: Burglary rates have fallen by nearly 40% since 1998 (2.3 million vs. 1.4 million)