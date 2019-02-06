Virginia ranks 49 with some of the lowest break-ins of any state in U.S.

Data shows that Virginia has some of the lowest break-in rates in the country!

A new study found that Virginia ranks 49 out of 51 with the most break-ins of any state in America with 218 per 100,000 people.

SafeHome.org , a reliable resource for reviewing home security systems, released The States With The Most Break-Ins using the latest annual data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Here were some interesting facts that the study found on a national level: