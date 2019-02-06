Virginia Beach man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Wednesday that 49-year-old William David Acuff pleaded guilty and was sentenced for charges of possession of child pornography.

Circuit Court Judge Glenn R. Croshaw sentenced Acuff to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended. Acuff was charged with possession of child pornography (first offense), possession of child pornography (second offense) and two counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute or transmit.

The Commonwealth’s evidence shows that during the months prior to April 2018, computer crimes detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department found that a certain IP address was using peer-to-peer software to download and exchange images and videos containing child pornography.

A search warrant was executed on Acuff’s residence on April 11, 2018, after surveillance had already been conducted on the home.

Computers, hard drives and thumb drives found to contain child pornography were seized from the residence, and Acuff fully confessed.

His prior record included a conviction of assault and battery of a family member.