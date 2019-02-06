Valentine’s gala hopes to break backbone of human trafficking in Hampton Roads

Williamsburg, Va. – A Williamsburg based non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing victims of sex trafficking will host Valentine’s Gala to raise awareness.

Latisha’s House Foundation welcomes the community to its sixth annual black tie optional Valentine’s Gala, “Love is in the Air”.

Latisha’s House is one of ten houses nationwide providing long-term residential, medical, psychological, holistic and educational support to these women.

The event will be held Saturday, February 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Two Rivers Country Club in Governor’s Land, Williamsburg.

“We hope to curb the scourge of sex trafficking in our community by helping victims. The dollars you invest in Latisha’s House will help us carry out our vision of changing one life at a time, and changing the world for future generations,” said Elizabeth Ameling, Founder and Executive Director.

The event will feature live music featuring the British style band – the Hullabaloos, silent and live auctions, exclusive champagne and wine, a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and a 5 star, 5-course plated candlelight dinner.

The silent and live auction items feature a trip to Tuscany, Italy, stunning jewelry and romantic weekends for two.

Ticket’s for this event are sold out.

In 2018, the gala raised $88,000 for women who are survivors of sex trafficking. Funding last year went to education – college and vocational school; emergency medical and mental health services for the women at the safe home. The agency hopes proceeds from this year’s event will break $100,000.