Three injured after Chesapeake triple shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a triple shooting at the intersection of Acorn Street and Parrish Street that left three men injured Wednesday night.

The call came in at 8:54 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene to find two of the victims. Medics took one man to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The second victim refused medical transport and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. This victim’s injuries are also said to be non-life-threatening.

Police say a personal vehicle had already taken the third victim to the hospital before officers arrived on scene. There is no further information about this victim’s condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

