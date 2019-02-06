Three displaced after Portsmouth apartment fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Three people have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 1600 block of Darren Circle Wednesday afternoon.

Crews with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to the multi-family structure shortly after 3 p.m., arriving to find heavy fire in one of the apartments.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The apartment’s three occupants will be displaced.

The fire is currently under investigation.

