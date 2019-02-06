Suffolk firefighters respond to multiple vehicle crash, transformer fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk officials received a call around 12:03 p.m. in reference to a multiple multi-vehicle accident and an electrical fire in the 5200 block of Bennetts Pasture Road.

Officials determined upon investigation that the vehicles left the roadway with one landing in a ditch and another overturning and striking a utility pole, which then snapped and caused a transformer fire.

The adult male driver of the overturned vehicle was able to remove himself prior to the arrival of firefighters and denied medical treatment.

The adult female driver of the other involved passenger vehicle received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was ground transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rescue personnel needed to wait for crews from Dominion Power to arrive on scene due to live electrical wires in the area. Firefighters also extinguished a small brush fire due to the transformer fire. There were some power outages reported by Dominion Power.

Bennetts Pasture Road between Sleepy Hole Road and Lee Farm Lane is accepted to remain closed for at least four hours as crews from Dominion Power work to replace the damaged power pole and transformer.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.