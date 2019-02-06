Suffolk fire levels barn after passer-by notices blaze

SUFFOLK, Va. – A barn fire in Suffolk did not cause any injuries but did impact traffic Wesnday are firefighters worked to put out the large blaze.

According to officials, the fire in the 5100 block of Nansemond Parkway was reportedly noticed by a person who was passing through the area. Fire crews responded around 7:30 a.m. and all animals in the barn were safely removed from the structure.

Nansemond Parkway at Shoulders Hill Road is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted through the Suffolk Meadows Neighborhood. This portion of the roadway is anticipated to remain closed until around 9:30 a.m.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire