Portsmouth detectives searching for missing woman in need of medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s help in finding a Portsmouth woman who is missing.

According to officials, 60-year-old Ellen Marie Glover-Jordan was last seen on February 3. No one has seen or heard from Ellen Marie Glover-Jordan since then.

Detectives are concerned for Glover-Jordan’s well-being because she suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, which she does not have with her.

Ellen Marie Glover-Jordan is a black female who is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, a gray hooded sweat shirt and gray/blue shoes.

If you have seen Ellen Marie Glover-Jordan or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.