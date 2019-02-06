ODU men’s hoops team hits the road, aims to maintain conference command

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Football season is over. It's time for the march towards March.

With conference play more than halfway complete, the Old Dominion men's basketball team sits in first place in Conference USA.

"What we've talked about is: this is the first time in six years we're in first place," ODU head coach Jeff Jones told News 3 Tuesday. "Part of winning is not just what goes on from a basketball standpoint. These guys have to take care of their bodies, proper nutrition, rest."

ODU is 8-and-3 in Conference USA, a half-game ahead of Texas-San Antonio and North Texas and a game and a half clear of three other teams. The Monarchs have won 16 of their last 19 games.

"The spot in which we're sitting, we don't want to take any chances," ODU senior guard B.J. Stith explained. "We don't want to leave it in the hands of any other team or any committee. We need to handle our business."

The first place Monarchs (18-and-6 overall, 8-and-3 C-USA) play at Alabama-Birmingham (14-and-9 overall, 6-and-4 C-USA) Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m.