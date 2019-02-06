Michael Vick takes next step in coaching career Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you want to see Michael Vick on a football field again then your chance comes this Saturday. But don’t expect to see him in a helmet and pads.

The Newport News native and former NFL quarterback will make his offensive coordinator debut when he coaches the Atlanta Legends in the premiere season of the Alliance of American Football.

Vick, who is familiar with Atlanta after playing with the Falcons from 2001 to 2008, will coach the Legends against the Orlando Apollos — coached by Steve Spurrier.

The AFF, which announced its formation in April 2018, has touted its league as a second chance for players who are looking to get to – or back to – the National Football League. A place Vick thrived and played for 13 seasons.

“I’ve always had a passion for teaching, coaching,” said Vick during an AAF news conference in April. “I’ve been coached by some of the best. … I’m looking forward to paying it forward to a group of guys that get a second opportunity at their careers.”

This won’t be the first time that Vick has coached professionally, serving as an intern in 2017 for the Kansas City Chiefs during the preseason. But, it will be his first full season professional coaching job.

Vick will man the play calling for the Legends for a 10-game schedule. Former NFL head coach Brad Childress is the head coach of the Legends.

Atlanta will be playing is inaugural season at Georgia State Stadium, previously known as Turner Field.

Watch the San Diego Fleet take on the San Antonio Commanders on News 3 — Saturday at 8 p.m.