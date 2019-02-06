March Madness: CBS projects multiple Virginia teams to earn NCAA tournament bids

VIRGINIA – Selection Sunday is six weeks away. And, if Commonwealth teams keep up their winning ways – the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament could have a Virginia flavor.

According to the latest bracket projection by CBSSports.com bracketologist Jerry Palm, six teams from Virginia are projected to make the field of 68.

The teams: Virginia, Virginia Tech, VCU, Old Dominion, Radford & Norfolk State.

ODU (Conference USA), Radford (Big South) & Norfolk State (MEAC) are currently leading their respective conferences and in position to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The 2019 NCAA tournament field will be announced Sunday March 17th.

The 2019 Men’s Final Four & National Championship will be broadcast on News 3 April 6th and 8th.