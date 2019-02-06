Man’s death ruled homicide after Virginia Beach house fire, hit-and-run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man found dead after a home burned down last week was discovered to have multiple stab wounds on his body, according to Virginia Beach officials.

John Kilgore, 32, was pronounced dead on-scene after firefighters entered a burning home in the 1700 block of Rose Petal Drive last week. Medical examiners have now ruled Kilgore’s death a homicide by stabbing.

Roel Delua, 33, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and stabbing, felonious assault and felony hit-and-run. According to police, Delua hit a pedestrian with his car as he fled the burning residence.

News 3 spoke with Delua in March 2017 when his Chesapeake house burned down.

Delua remains in custody at the Virginia Beach Correctional Facility, and will next appear in court February 19.

