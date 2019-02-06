Man slashes woman’s face as she walks down New York City street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — A woman was slashed in the face while walking down a New York City street Sunday morning.

Dana Sagona, 31, was approached by a man in the vicinity of Boerum and White streets at about 7:45 a.m.

The man began to engage in conversation, complimenting her and even offering a marriage proposal, but when Sagona tried to walk away, the man attacked and slashed her on the face, police said.

Sagona was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a large laceration on the left side of her face.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking away. The suspect also got away with Sagona's wallet.

The attack in broad daylight put women around the Brooklyn neighborhood on edge.

“Anything that’s happening around here is happening to all of us,” one woman told WPIX.