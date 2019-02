Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Former WNBA athlete, Olympic Gold Medalist, breast cancer survivor and coach Nikki McCray-Penson discusses the Lady Monarch's 17th Annual Hoops for the Cure basketball game, which benefits breast cancer research and promotes awareness. She talks about her journey and how this event is very personal to her.

The game takes place on February 9th at 4:00 p.m. at the ODU Ted Constant Convocation Center.