Is it worth it: News 3 tests the Clean Reach

Who loves cleaning their bathroom? Be honest.

Not only is it dirty, but you have to get down and dirty to get into some of those hard-to-reach places around the toilet and in the shower or bathtub. The Clean Reach promises to make it easier to get into every nook and cranny of your bathroom while easily brushing away grime and other messes.

When you buy it, the product comes with:

Extendable handle

3 grime-grabbing cleaning pads

We took the Clean Reach around the News 3 studios; into dressing rooms (which have a shower) and a couple bathrooms. While it did make it easier to get into those hard-to-reach areas without having to get on the floor and contort your body, it was inconsistent in removing the grime we found. The Clean Reach may only cost you $7.50, but you'll get a much more consistent clean by doing it the old fashioned way.