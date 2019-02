Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui Renager from Kitchen Barn in Virginia Beach (KitchenBarnOnline.com) prepares an easy and delicious recipe for sweet potato gnocchi with a sage sauce that is vegan and gluten-free!

For the Gnocchi For the Sage Sauce

2 large cooked sweet potatoes 1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups of gluten free flour 6 sage leaves

2 tsp. salt 1/3 cup vegan butter

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/3 cup vegetable broth