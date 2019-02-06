Chik-fil-A celebrates grand opening in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Chick-fil-A will open its newest Norfolk restaurant on February 7.

The new location will be at 1501 Premium Outlets Boulevard.

Local franchise owner Jason Barnes invited residents to join in the opening festivities by participating in a community celebration on Wednesday.

The event, featuring Chick-fil-A’s First 100 Road Trip, embodies a 15-year Chick-fil-A tradition of community engagement where almost $39 million in free Chick-fil-A meals has been awarded through year end 2018.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot restaurant is designed to enhance all aspects of a guest’s experience from the drive-thru to the counter as well as in-restaurant dining.

The dining room alone seats 138 with a vintage-inspired interior. It includes a large gathering table made from reclaimed wood, light fixtures from recycled Coca-Cola bottles and peach baskets and a 50-foot-tall flag pole.