Chesapeake Police searching for missing man in need of medication

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say 49-year-old Orin Teasley went missing from the 800 block of Parapet Road. Teasley’s caregiver, Cherrie Good, filed the missing persons report around 12:45 p.m.

Teasley is said to have several serious medical needs that require medication, and he wears an ID bracelet.

Police say Teasley was reported missing in Chesapeake in August 2018 and most recently in January 2019.

Teasley was last seen wearing black shoes, a brown jacket and a grey shirt. He is 5’10” tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Teasley or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Chesapeake Police.

