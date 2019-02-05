Woman ordered to appear before judge after crashing into Suffolk restaurant

SUFFOLK, Va. – A woman will face a judge after Suffolk Police say she crashed her vehicle into a restaurant Tuesday morning.

Police and crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane at 10:42 a.m.

The crash involved a Lexus that drove over the stop block and onto the sidewalk, continuing forward and hitting the storefront of the Santa Fe Grill.

There were no injuries, and the restaurant suffered only minimal damage.

The driver was issued a summons for Reckless Driving.

Download the News 3 app for updates.