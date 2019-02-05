Vice President Mike Pence to visit Portsmouth Coast Guard base Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Portsmouth on Wednesday for a border security briefing at a local U.S. Coast Guard base.

According to officials, the visit and briefing will involve the Department of Homeland Security Joint Task Force-Wast, Joint Task Force-West and Joint Task Force-investigations. It will focus on DHS Joint Task Force’s efforts to address border security threats, vulnerabilities and risks related to transnational criminal organizations.

Vice President will tour the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter BEAR, and deliver formal remarks to the crew and Joint Task Force members before returning to DC.

