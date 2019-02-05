× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A big warm up to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even warmer temperatures moving in… We will climb into the upper 60s today, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see sunshine today with just a few clouds in the mix. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s tonight with clouds building in overnight.

We will see more clouds on Wednesday but rain chances will remain slim. Highs will slip into the low 60s tomorrow, still well above normal for this time of year.

Highs will reach the 70s to end the work week. Very close to our daily record high temperatures for those dates. Expect a mix of clouds Thursday and Friday with an isolated shower possible.

Colder air will make a comeback this weekend. Highs will fall into the low 40s on Saturday, a 30 degree cool down.

Today: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 5th

1998 Coastal Flooding: Eastern Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia

2010 Winter Storm: 7-11” Richmond, 1-4” Tidewater

