Portsmouth firefighters respond to a house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A little after 8 a.m., Portsmouth Fire, Rescue & Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire in the 3500 block of Floyd Street.

The house was reported to be in stages of remodeling.

Officials say that no occupants were home when the fire started. Crews started attacking the fire quickly after they arrived on scene.

The fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes. No injuries were reported from officials. The fire currently under investigation.

There is no further information at this time.

