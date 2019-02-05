Poquoson Police asking for information after man found dead inside a truck

POQUOSON, Va. – A Newport News man was found dead in his truck in Poquoson on February 4.

At approximately 9:38 a.m., medics from the Poquoson Fire Department were dispatched to Locust Run in reference to an “unconscious person” inside of a vehicle.

Medics found a man, who turned out to be 38-year-old Carl A. Emmett, deceased in the front seat area of a small pick-up truck.

Police officers responded to the area and secured the scene. Officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the victim.

The Poquoson Police Department is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim in cooperation with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office.

Poquoson Police Detectives are interested in talking to anyone who may have had contact with the victim on Friday, February 1st or Saturday, February 2.

Anyone with such information or anyone who may have knowledge of the victim’s whereabouts on those two days is asked to contact the Poquoson Police Department at (757) 868-3501.