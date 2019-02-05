Norfolk Police trying to identity man involved in commercial robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the men that robbed Pollard’s Chicken on Friday night.

On February 1 at approximately 9:35 p.m., two men entered the Pollard’s Chicken located at 3033 Ballentine Boulevard armed with guns.

The robbers demanded money from the employees and they complied. The men then fled the scene on foot.

Officials reported that the clerks were not injured during the incident.

If you recognize these man or know anything about this robbery, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

There is no further information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.