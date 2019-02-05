Nauticus Homeschool Day brings hands-on science to students

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus will hold it’s first Homeschool Day of 2019 which allows children who get their education at home to enjoy a day of science in a social atmosphere.

In Virginia, 40,000 children are educated at home and the number expands every year. Nauticus will present its first Homeschool Day of 2019 with a variety of interactive activities geared specifically for them.

This event at Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20.

“We’re one of the only museums in Hampton Roads presenting live science demos every day,” said Abby Dotson, Nauticus education manager. “Hands-on opportunities to learn about science are perfect for homeschoolers.”

Throughout the day, education programs will cover a lot of different science lessons that ranging from water properties to Remotely Operated Vehicles. Homeschoolers can also explore the Battleship Wisconsin and watch 3D movies such as Oceans: Our Blue Planet and Aircraft Carrier, in the Nauticus Theater.

Admission costs only $7.57 per adult or child ages 4 -17 since it being offered during Nauticus’ 757 Admissions special running through February 28. Children ages three and under are free.

Advance reservations are not required. For more information call (757) 664-1034.