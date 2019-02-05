Man found truck covered in spray paint in Seaford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEAFORD, Va. - A Seaford man is furious and frustrated after he says his truck was vandalized - again.

News 3 traveled to his neighborhood, which has had problems with graffiti in the past.

Timothy Messick says his truck was covered in spray paint when he went out to get his phone charger at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Timothy said he is upset, angry and frustrated.

“I was disgusted. I was completely pissed,” said Messick.

He said six months ago someone destroyed his other truck by putting water in the engine.

“I just don’t understand why you want to destroy a guy’s truck,” said Messick.

Police reports indicate there were issues with graffiti in October and April along Crockett Road in Seaford.

Police were called when there were reports of swastikas, pornographic images, mailboxes and streets signs covered in spray paint.

“It was random punk stuff,” said Aaron Brown, a man who lives nearby.

Police said they were called again to investigate the issue involving a truck covered in spray paint.

Messick said he is now having to deal with his insurance company.

“If you got a problem with me, say it to my face. Don’t destroy my vehicle,” said Messick.

Officials with the York Poquoson Sheriff's Office said they are continuing to investigate.