Is it worth it: News 3 tests the Auto Dog Mug

Make sure your best friend stays healthy and hydrated on your next adventure with the Highwave AutoDogMug Portable Dog Water Bottle & Bowl. Whether it’s an all-day hike, an afternoon at the beach, or just a trip to the park, this is the perfect accessory for your canine companion. Simply give the bottle a squeeze to fill the attached bowl on top, give your pup a drink of fresh, cool water, and any leftover water drains back into the bottle to be enjoyed later. The convenient carrying strap slips comfortably over your wrist or attaches to your pack for hands-free exploring.

Key Benefits

Keep your canine companion healthy and hydrated with fresh, clean water in the first–and only–one-handed pet hydration system.

Squeeze the 20-ounce bottle to fill the attached bowl with water; when he’s done drinking, relax your grip and the remaining water returns to the bottle.

Innovative, thoughtful design fits most bicycle and automobile cup holders for easy storage while traveling.

Removable fuzzy fastener strap makes a convenient hand strap or attaches the bottle to a pack; also includes a loop to attach a carabiner.

Made in the USA using BPA-free, food-grade polypropylene plastic for safety and long-lasting quality.

Our results:

The product worked great! The dogs were able to easily drink after running around the dog park. The bottle was easy to hold while also walking the dogs. It did work the way it said it would and it didn't spill when we dropped it in the car half full. We say Yes! this product is worth it especially for $14.99.