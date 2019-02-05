Franklin Police look for missing 61-year-old man

FRANKLIN, Va. — Franklin Police are looking for 61-year-old Ronell Stephens, who went missing Monday and has Dementia.

According to officials, Stephens was last seen between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when he was with family members at Southampton Memorial Hospital, where he walked out of and has not been seen since.

Stephens is 6-foot, 200 pounds and is dark-skinned. He was wearing green shorts, a green shirt and a black hat when he went missing.

If you see Ronell Stephens, please call 911 or Franklin Police at 757-562-8575.