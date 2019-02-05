Four people displaced due to house fire in Currituck County

CURRITUCK, Co. – At 12:54 a.m on February 5, firefighters responded to a house fire located in Currituck County.

Fire units from the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Dowdys Bay Road in the Grandy area of Currituck County.

First arriving unit reported that there was a fully involved residential structure fire. The fire extended to an adjoined residential structure but the main residential fire was heavily damaged.

Four occupants who were at home when the fire started. They were able to get out on their own before the emergency personnel arrived.

The four are currently displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

It took just under two hours to get the fire under control. Firefighting efforts were affected by all water needing to be shuttled to the scene due to there being no nearby fire hydrant.

There were no injuries reported. The fire is under investigation by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Department.