Flu virus causing some N.C. hospitals to set children visitation restrictions

NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. — Vidant Health hospitals in the Outer Banks and northeastern North Carolina are setting visitation restrictions for children 12 and under because of the impact the flu virus has had in the region and community.

According to Vidant Health, hospitals will welcome visitors who are 12 years of age and older, who are not exhibiting symptoms of a cold or flu, diarrhea, vomiting or headaches at The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington, Vidant Bertie Hospital in Windsor, Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton, Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and Vidant Roanoke Chowan in Ahoskie.

“Vidant Health values family presence when loved ones are in the hospital. At the same time, we are responsible for protecting patients from being exposed to viruses such as the flu. Due to the high number of people with the flu in our community, we are temporarily changing our family presence and visitation practices for patient safety as well as the safety of visitors,” said Vidant Health in a statement to News 3.

To prevent the spread of viruses, health experts recommend:

· Washing hands frequently

· Keeping children home from school when sick

· Not sharing cups or utensils

· Covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze

Additional information on visiting Vidant hospitals during flu season can be found here.