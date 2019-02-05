× First Warning Forecast: Tracking spring-like weather through the end of the week

A cold front moves across the area tonight. Not really expecting any precipitation, but just keeping a slight 10 percent chance. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s.

Not as mild Wednesday, but still very warm for this time of year. Expect highs in the low 60s, with milder temperatures as you travel inland. Expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay above normal overnight, with lows in the low 50s.

Another big warmup Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 70s. We could see a stray shower in the morning, otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s to end the work week. We will have another chance for some isolated showers. We will be very close to our daily record high temperatures for both Thursday and Friday.

Get out and enjoy the spring-like weather because temperatures will plummet into the weekend. Temperatures will plummet 30 degrees Saturday. Expect highs only near 40. Lows will fall into the 20s overnight. Brr!

We will warm to near-normal Sunday with highs in the upper 40s under a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Wet weather and above-normal temperatures will return to start the work week.

