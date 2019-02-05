First $5 Movie Tuesday at Movie Tavern Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Starting Tuesday, February 5, the $5 dollar Movie Tuesday program begins at all Movie Tavern locations, including the Williamsburg location.

Every Tuesday moving forward, admission for all movies will be $5, plus guests will also receive a free complimentary-size popcorn as an added bonus.

This news of affordable movie tickets follows Marcus Theatres previously announced acquisition of Movie Tavern, which was completed February 1. Marcus Theatres is extending its most popular promotion to Movie Tavern, which will now be referred to as “Movie Tavern by Marcus.”

Although Movie Tavern is under new ownership, it will continue providing the same menus and quality of food and beverage offerings moviegoers have become familiar with.

Guests are able to get entrees delivered directly to their seats for a meal and a movie experience.

Williamsburg’s Movie Tavern by Marcus is located at 1430 High Street, Suite 600, Williamsburg, Va 23185.