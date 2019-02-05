Firefighters respond to hotel room fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters are responding to a hotel room fire in Chesapeake.

A call came in around 1:49 p.m., in reference to a in one of the hotel rooms on the third floor at the Comfort Suites located 1550 Crossways Blvd in Chesapeake.

Officials reported that the hotel’s sprinkler system had extinguished the fire.

Crews are currently working to ventilate the hotel. The third floor has reports of some water and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

Upon preliminary investigation by officials, it appears fire started in the HVAC system.

There is no further information at this time.

