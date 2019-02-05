Duke dismantles Boston College, sets up Top 3 men’s hoops showdown with UVA

DURHAM, N.C. – Freshman phenom Zion Williamson scored 16 points and a pulled down a season-best 17 rebounds as No. 2 Duke dismantled Boston College, 80-55 Tuesday.

With the victory, the Blue Devils improve to 20-and-2 overall, 8-and-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Saturday, Duke visits No. 3 Virginia in a rematch of a 72-70 Blue Devils win January 19th in Durham – the ‘Hoos (20-and-1 overall, 8-and-1 ACC) lone loss of the season.

In Tuesday’s win vs. BC, RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Tre Jones added 11 points for the Blue Devils.