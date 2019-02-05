Colonial Williamsburg announces dates for summer day camp program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg summer day camps has announced their opening day for the program.

The camp is scheduled to return this summer during certain weeks in June through August.

“Colonial Williamsburg’s summer day camps are a great opportunity for parents who seek fun, interactive learning experiences for their children,” said Ramona Vogel Hill, Colonial Williamsburg supervisor of family programming. “Campers will get to enjoy an array of activities: scavenger hunts, an archeological dig, historic games and candle-making, 18th-century gardening, military life, animal discovery, music, theatre, trades and much more. The kids will have a blast without realizing how much they have learned about history, culture, home economics and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).”

The camps are offered in eight week-long sessions:

June 24-28

July 1-5

July 8-12

July 15-19

July 22-26

July 29-Aug. 2

August 5-9

August 12-16

Registration for each kids’ camp session includes activity from 8:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Tickets are $299 per camper, per session and include a camp t-shirt. Campers are asked to bring a lunch, snack and water bottle each day as meals are not provided.

Campers break out for lunch from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Comfortable clothes suitable for outdoor activity are recommended. A non-refundable $50 deposit is required at ticket registration and is applied to the $299 ticket price.

Additional information is available here or by calling (855)-296-6627.