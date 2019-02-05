$20,000 in grants to Chesapeake schools for breakfast programs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – No Kid Hungry Virginia invested $89,285 to support alternative breakfast programs at 20 schools across the state, some being in Chesapeake!

The money supports the schools’ Breakfast After the Bell programs, an effort that increases access to school breakfast by providing breakfast in the classroom.

The Chesapeake schools include:

Over 300,000 children in Virginia live with families that struggle with hunger.

According to research, hunger has long-term ramifications on children, including lower test scores, weaker attendance rates, and a higher risk of hospitalizations and chronic diseases.

No Kid Hungry Virginia and its partners focus on Breakfast After the Bell as a critical way to end childhood hunger in Virginia.