Virginia Beach City Public Schools launches school bus tracking app

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools is launching an app that lets parents track where their child’s school bus is.

Here Comes the Bus will be available February 4. It’s an app that enables parents and students to see where their school bus is in real time using their smart phone.

“We have 630 buses on the road each day transporting 45,000 students across 3,400 routes in the city,” said Executive Director of Transportation David Pace. “While we are almost always on time, this app will provide our riders, as well as their parents, real-time tracking information – something which can be particularly helpful during inclement weather.”

Here Comes the Bus also includes customization features such as English, Spanish or French language preference or bus substitutions alerts.

School bus tracking is only available for regular education transportation and academy routes before and after school.

In addition, when different buses or drivers are covering routes tracking may not be available. Students are expected to be at their bus stop 10 minutes before the designated time, regardless of bus tracking availability.

The app can be downloaded free from the App Store or Google Play. It can also send emails or push notifications, or both, to each registered device and user.

Parents as well as students can sign up for accounts with the multiple-user feature.

For instructions on how to sign up for accounts, click here.