What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of Feb 3rd

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT for news, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 CW Primetime

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3

SUPERGIRL

“Call to Action” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

THANKSGIVING — Everyone gathers for Thanksgiving but Kara (Melissa Benoist) is feeling down after her televised debate with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) about the anti-alien sentiment coursing through National City. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) argue about the best way to handle the Children of Liberty. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Daniel Beaty (#406). Original airdate 11/18/2018.

CHARMED

“Out of Scythe” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

CLARITY — After some unusual seismic activity, Harry (Rupert Evans) informs the sisters that Hilltowne is a portal to hell. With that said, the sisters must band together to fight off a shadowy demon that is trying to obtain a collection of powerful magical artifacts. Meanwhile, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is given an exciting opportunity at work which comes with unexpected complications. Lastly, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) has a conflict of conscience over her relationship with Parker (Nick Hargrove). Melonie Diaz and Ser’Darius Blain also star. Jamie Travis directed the episode written by Sarah Goldfinger (#107). Original airdate 11/28/2018.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4

ARROW

“Emerald Archer” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ARROW FILMS THEIR 150TH EPISODE AS A DOCUMENTARY ENTITLED “THE HOOD AND THE RISE OF VIGILANTES” NARRATED BY KELSEY GRAMMER — The 150th episode of “Arrow” showcases a documentary entitled “The Hood and the rise of vigilantism” starring Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and the rest of Team Arrow. As a camera crew follows Oliver and team around to talk about their past as vigilantes and what the Green Arrow means to Star City, Oliver must also deal with William’s (guest star Jack Moore) return from boarding school as well as a new threat to the city. The episode will feature “documentary footage” captured by the BTS crew and interviews from those who have worked alongside the Green Arrow. The documentary is narrated by Kelsey Grammer. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#712). Original airdate 2/4/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

DISCOVERIES – When Anissa (Nafessa Williams) returns to work at the clinic, she meets a domestic violence victim who motivates her to take action. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) makes a discovery. Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Jordan Calloway, Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland (#212). Original airdate 2/4/2019.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

THE FLASH

“Goldfaced” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

BARRY AND IRIS EACH TAKE DANGEROUS STEPS TO STOP CICADA — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) must go undercover as criminals in an illegal black market to purchase a device that could help them stop Cicada (Chris Klein). Once inside, Barry and Ralph find their morality tested as they slip deeper into the criminal world, eventually having to choose between committing a crime, or losing the means to defeat one of their greatest foes. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) investigates a lead on Cicada’s whereabouts and ends up in a dangerous situation. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#513). Original airdate 2/5/2019.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

ARMOR — Fearing that his identity will be uncovered, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) is conflicted when a town-wide power outage leaves patients at the hospital in need of help. Meanwhile, Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) after learning details about the night Rosa died. Elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) come up with a plan to deal with Liz, and Master Sargent Manes (Trevor St. John) seeks help from an unlikely source. Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Karan Oberoi also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Sabir Pirzada & Christopher Hollier (#104.) Original airdate 2/5/2019.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Forty-Seven: Bizarrodale” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE NEXT LEVEL — Amidst preparations for their upcoming wedding, Sierra (guest star Robin Givens) and Tom (guest star Martin Cummins) receive an unsettling message, which forces “The Midnight Club” to reunite. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) take drastic measures to clean up a mess they created. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns some unexpected news about the college she has set her sights on. Lastly, Kevin (Casey Cott) gives Moose (guest star Cody Kearsley) an ultimatum. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Britta Lundin (#312). Original airdate 2/6/2019.

ALL AMERICAN

“Back in the Day” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, L) (HDTV)

PAINFUL MEMORIES – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries not to repeat the mistakes of his past with his relationship with Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with her sobriety. Billy (Taye Diggs) reveals to Laura (Monet Mazur) something he did to protect his family, while Coop (Bre-Z) has conflicted emotions about reuniting with her father. Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Lorna Osunsanmi and was directed by Liz Allen (#112). Original airdate 2/6/2019.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7

SUPERNATURAL

“Lebanon”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN RETURNS FOR THE 300TH EPISODE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (John Winchester) guest stars. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb & Meredith Glynn. (#1413). Original Airdate 2/7/2019.

LEGACIES

“There’s A World Where Your Dreams Came True” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A WORLD WITH NO HOPE — Following a stay in Europe with her mother, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) returns to Mystic Falls and comes face to face with someone who could make all her wishes come true – including making Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) disappear. Matthew Davis and Kaylee Bryant also star. John Hyams directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Josh Schaer (#112). Original airdate 2/7/2019.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

DYNASTY

“Even Worms Can Procreate” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

FAMILY MATTERS – Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) and Blake (Grant Show) have a surprise visitor show up who threatens to unravel their relationship, while Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) goes to war with Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) when he becomes a power player at Carrington Atlantic. Nicollette Sheridan, Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown, Alan Dale and Sam Adegoke also star. Christopher Fife and Jay Gibson wrote the episode, which was directed by Viet Nguyen (#213). Original airdate 2/8/2019.

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

“I Have To Get Out” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

MOVING FORWARD — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) supports Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) in her time of need despite, her own personal challenges. Emotions run high when Greg (Skylar Astin), Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) and Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) have an unfortunate encounter. Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Rene Gube wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#413). Original airdate 2/8/2019.