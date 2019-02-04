The Young and the Restless star found dead at 52

TMZ has reported that The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John has been found dead at age 52.

The publication said John’s friend reportedly went to check on him at John’s home and the friend found his body.

Officials told TMZ paramedics were sent to his home and were told John was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no sign of foul play but TMZ has a source that said alcohol may have been involved.

John has been nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards for his work in “Generations,” and “The Young and the Restless.”

He played Neil Winters on the hit CBS show.