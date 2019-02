Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The folks from the Butcher's Son Chop House have teamed up with internationally renowned sustainable farmer, Joel Salatin to create delicious meals and increase awareness of sustainable farming techniques.

They joined us today to showcase their Farmhouse Chicken dish, which will be featured at "Know Your Food, Know Your Farmer" on March 22nd at 6:30 p.m at their Virginia Beach location.

Presented by

The Butcher's Son Chop House

www.butcherson.com