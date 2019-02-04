Shrimp boat washes ashore and breaks apart in Frisco, N.C.

FRISCO, N.C. – At 5:20 a.m. on February 4, a call came in for needed support in search of an overturned vessel near Cape Point, North Carolina.

National Park Service Rangers were called out to assist the United States Coast Guard and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad in search for that overturned vessel.

The vessel, a shrimp trawler named Big John, was found broken apart a half mile north of Cape Hatteras National Seashore off-road vehicle ramp 49 near Frisco, North Carolina.

The three-person crew of the Big John were found alive and were taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical evaluations.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Due to a large debris field created by the Big John, the beach between ORV ramps 48 and 49 is temporarily closed. The debris field contains nails, wood, and other potentially hazardous objects.

Once the beach is cleared it will be reopened. For beach access updates, go to this website.