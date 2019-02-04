Raleigh man gets 8 years in prison on firearm charges following shooting incident

NEW BURN, N.C. – A Raleigh man was sentenced to 8 years in prison after a shooting incident.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced that United States District Judge Louise W. Flanagan sentenced 31-year-old Lafiamma Deonte Diboh to 96 months imprisonment, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Diboh plead guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on September 11, 2018. On January 29, 2017, Raleigh Police Department officers responded to a call on Bragg Street in Raleigh for a disturbance.

At that location they found a woman standing in the middle of the street holding a towel to a wound over her eye. The investigation revealed that earlier that night, the woman had gotten into a verbal altercation with the defendant’s girlfriend.

Diboh had intervened by pointing a handgun at the woman.

When the woman pushed the gun away, Diboh struck her four times in the face with the gun’s handle and dragged her outside of the apartment. He pointed the gun at her again once they were outside, then lowered the gun and fired a round. The gunshot hit the woman’s leg slightly, requiring medical attention.

On February 1, 2017, an RPD officer noticed that around 2:00 a.m. a large number of individuals were loitering in an area known for gang and drug activity. As the officer approached, one man, later identified as Diboh, walked away into an apartment complex, which had placed multiple complaints to the Raleigh Police Department regarding trespassers.

The officer approached to question Diboh. As he did, Diboh pushed the officer in the chest and fled on foot. During a brief chase, prior to being apprehended, Diboh tossed aside a loaded .380 caliber handgun. Law enforcement subsequently test fired the firearm to analyze its shell casings, finding them to match the shell casing from the January 29, 2017, shooting incident on Bragg Street.