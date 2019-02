PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department will receive a donation of $20,000 for K-9 vests from The Breeden Company.

The presentation of the donation will be held at 2:30 p.m at the Portsmouth Police Department Training Academy.

The academy can be found at 309 Columbia Street in the City of Portsmouth.

The Breeden Company is a nationally recognized real estate services company with 50 years of expertise in every facet of the industry.